Android 12 DP1 preps a Conversations widget, but it isn’t ready yet

We got our first look at Android 12 earlier this month when an alleged early draft summarizing all the upcoming changes surfaced online. The document included several screenshots that showcased the new notifications panel UI, a couple of new privacy features, and a new Conversations widget. Now that Google has finally rolled out the first Android 12 developer preview, we can confirm that Google is indeed working on adding the Conversations widget in Android 12.

The following screenshot confirms the existence of the Conversations widget in Android 12, and it sheds some light on how the widget will work once it rolls out with a future release. Based on the screenshot, we believe that after you place a Conversations widget on your homescreen, you’ll get the option to pick a particular conversation to add to the widget. Once added, the widget will let you keep track of that particular conversation by showing recent messages, missed calls, or activity statuses.

The Conversations widget currently seems to be a work in progress as it doesn’t list any conversations, and we haven’t managed to add it to the homescreen yet. Nonetheless, we now have a good idea of what to expect once it rolls out with a future release of Android 12. Until then, you can check out the leaked screenshots attached below to get an idea of what the Conversations widget may look like.

What’s your take on the new Conversations widget in Android 12? I honestly don’t see the appeal of cluttering up my homescreen with multiple 2×1 widgets to keep track of conversations, no matter how important they are. I would much rather prefer a larger 4×2 widget with pages that would let me check multiple conversations without taking too much space on my homescreen. Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, check out this post to learn about all the new features included in the first Android 12 developer preview.