The Android 12 Easter egg offers a nice showcase of Material You’s dynamic coloring

Google includes an Easter egg in every major Android release. You can find it hidden within the About phone section of the Settings app, and you can access it by tapping on the “Android version” field multiple times. Android 11 had a fun little game that required you to collect cats by filling virtual water and food bowls and playing with cat toys. In Android 12, Google has added something a bit more meaningful.

Android 12’s Easter egg is a clock widget that you can spin until both hands hit 12. Once you do that, colorful bubbles burst out and fill the screen. The colors of these bubbles are determined by your current wallpaper, which is a rather interesting way to showcase how the new Material You theming system dynamically chooses colors to use for the system theme.

Android 12’s Material You-inspired Easter egg

The Easter egg isn’t live in the latest public beta release — Android 12 Beta 3.1 — but thanks to a trusted source, XDA has managed to unearth images of the new Easter egg (attached above). In addition, XDA’s Mishaal Rahman has shared the following videos showcasing the Easter egg in action.

This is from Android 12’s new Easter egg, by the way. https://t.co/sdRQzuaQHY pic.twitter.com/vHzgaZVXlL — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 26, 2021

