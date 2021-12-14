Android 12 (Go edition) promises a faster, smarter and more privacy-friendly experience

After officially announcing Android 12 earlier this year, Google gave us our first look at Android 12L — an upcoming feature drop for foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS devices. The company recently rolled out Android 12L Beta 1 for Pixel devices, giving users a chance to experience the update ahead of the stable release next year. Now, Google has officially announced Android 12 (Go edition) — the latest iteration of Android for entry-level devices.

Google launched Android (Go edition) all the way back in 2017. Since then, it has received several updates with a bunch of new features to improve the Android experience on affordable, entry-level devices. In a recent blog post, Google states that Android 12 (Go edition) aims to take things a step further, giving users a faster, smarter, and more privacy-friendly experience on upcoming devices. The next-gen Android 12 (Go edition) devices, which will hit the market sometime next year, will offer users the following new features:

Faster app launches

Google claims that Android 12 (Go edition) will improve app launch times by up to 30% over the previous release, which should greatly improve user experience on low-end phones. In addition, Google has created the SplashScreen API that will allow app developers to provide a consistently smooth experience when users launch their apps.

Longer battery life

Android 12 (Go edition) will also pack new feature to improve battery life, including the ability to hibernate apps that haven’t been used for extended periods of time. Hibernating apps will also clear up some storage, which would be particularly helpful for devices with limited storage capacity. Along with that, the software will come with an updated Files Go app, which will let users recover deleted files within 30 days.

More intelligent features

Google is also introducing some handy changes that will make Android 12 (Go edition) a lot smarter. For instance, the recent apps screen will include new options to listen to the news and translate any on-screen content into a different language.

Easier app sharing

Android 12 (Go edition) will also pack an option to let users share apps directly with nearby devices using Nearby Share and Google Play. This will help users avoid extra data charges that they would incur if they were to download the app from the Play Store.

Simpler device sharing

Google is also simplifying the guest user experience on Android 12 (Go edition), making it easier to share your device with friends and family without worrying about privacy. Profiles will be available right on the lock screen, letting you quickly switch to a guest profile before sharing your device.

More privacy controls

Android 12 (Go edition) will also provide more transparency around apps that are accessing your data, along with more controls to decide how much information apps can access. It will include a new privacy dashboard, which will give you an overview of apps that are accessing particular types of sensitive data, like the microphone, and revoke permissions if needed. Like Android 12, Android 12 (Go edition) will also include status bar indicators for the microphone and camera.

As mentioned earlier, Android 12 (Go edition) will be available on new devices next year. At the moment, we have no further details about the update. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.