Android 12 June Feature Drop Beta 2 has a hidden system “Photo picker”

Last month, Google kicked off a new trend which saw the company beta testing quarterly Feature Drop updates for Pixel phones. The first beta of Android 12 June Feature Drop (QRP3) was released in early March, while the second beta release arrived just yesterday. The latest release fixes several notable bugs in the previous build, including an issue that caused high-pitched noise during phone calls, improper rendering of Google Maps UI, Google Phone app crashing, and more. Interestingly, the latest update also includes a revamped system Photo picker.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 comes with the updated Media Storage APK. The APK, found within the MediaProvider module, ships with a new system Photo picker that we first saw in Android 13.

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 has the new System Photo Picker introduced in Android 13. The System Photo Picker is available in the updated Media Storage APK shipped as part of the MediaProvider module. It’s not enabled by default, so @luca020400 had to manually enable it. https://t.co/1zYZVfoLPm pic.twitter.com/G9uDmywOH4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 7, 2022

The new Photo picker is disabled by default, but developer Luca Stefani managed to enable it. You can see it in action in the screenshots attached below.

The Photo picker tool was first introduced in Android 13. Google says it’s a safe and built-in way for users to select media files without granting an app access to their entire media library. The photo picker has an intuitive, one handed-friendly UI. It divides your media files under the Photos and Albums tabs and lets you preview your selected files before attaching or uploading them. If you’re an app developer, you can read more about the feature here.

Android 12 QRP3 Beta 2 is currently available for eligible Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4 series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 family. It came shortly after the April 2022 security update for the Pixel family.