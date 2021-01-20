Android 12 may revamp split screen multitasking with “App Pairs”

Google is reportedly working on a revamped multitasking feature that will allow users to launch app pairs in Android 12.

In Android 11, there’s a split screen feature that allows users to use two apps side-by-side. But the feature is a little awkward to execute, so Google exploring other ideas.

According to 9to5Google, the search giant is “working on a full revamp of the split screen system in Android 12 with a new feature called ‘App Pairs.’” The current system pins one app and then launches another; in Android 12, App Pairs will group two apps together to use as one task.

“What this should mean is that you’ll be able to pick two of your recently opened apps to become a pair,” 9to5Google said. “Once paired, you should be able to easily swap to using a different single app and then swap back to the pair you created.”

9to5Google created mockups demonstrating what Android 12’s App Pairs might look like

We’ve seen other companies introduce app pairing features before, so Google’s feature wouldn’t be anything new. Samsung introduced one of the best solutions — also called App Pairs — that allowed users to create custom shortcuts of two apps of their choosing. It’s unclear if Android 12’s App Pairs feature will also provide users with the same flexibility.

According to 9to5Google’s information, Android 12’s App Pairs system will feature a divider that users can adjust. “This divider is actually gaining a bit more functionality, allowing you to quickly swap the positions of your two apps by double-tapping the divider.”

We could potentially get a glimpse of what Android 12 has in-store relatively soon. Last year, the first Android 11 Developer Preview was released in mid-February, which is about a month away. If Google sticks to a similar schedule, we may see App Pairs in action in just a few weeks.

If you want a potential glimpse of Android 12’s rumored App Pairs feature right now, 9to5Google created a helpful mockup, which we’ve included above.