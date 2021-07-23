Android 12 is missing font and icon shape customization, and some users aren’t happy

With the Pixel 4, Google introduced the “Pixel Themes” app. The app appeared as “Styles & Wallpapers” to the end-user, and it let them change the font, icon shape, and accent color on their devices. The app made its way to other Pixel phones running Android 10, and several OEMs like ASUS and Motorola also incorporated its features into their software. However, Google is getting rid of it in Android 12, and some users aren’t happy.

The theming system introduced with the Pixel Themes app, based on Android’s overlay-based theming framework, is being replaced with the new dynamic theming system in Android 12. While Android 12’s new theming system is more customizable, it doesn’t feature the custom styles Google introduced in Android 10. In Android 12 beta 3, Google has removed the overlays for fonts, icon shapes, and accent colors from the firmware. This means that users can no longer choose from them within Styles & Wallpapers.

Icon and font customizations in Android 11

In a comment on the Google Issue Tracker, a Googler has confirmed that removal and said the following:

“The custom style features (font, icon shape, icon pack, and accent color) in R are being replaced by the new dynamic theming feature that we are introducing in S. We see the new dynamic theming feature as more modern and intelligent. A simple and delightful experience that we hope all users can get to enjoy.”

Although the new theming system in Android 12 is more customizable and lets you theme home screen icons, some users aren’t happy about the change. They feel that the previous style options should’ve been included, irrespective of all the new features.

