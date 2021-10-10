Android 12 or Windows 11: Which one do you think is the bigger and better upgrade?

Google and Microsoft released their latest OS updates this week. While Android 12 is yet to roll out to most users, Windows 11 is now generally available on compatible devices. Considering the XDA community is chock full of early adopters, it won’t be wrong of us to assume that many of you have already installed the updates on your devices. If that’s the case, which of the two updates do you think was the bigger and better release?

Before you answer that question, let’s take a quick look at some of the cool new features included in the latest software releases from Google and Microsoft.

Android 12

Android 12 is undoubtedly one of the most significant updates to the Android operating system in years. It brings a ton of new features and changes, including a massive Material You redesign, scrolling screenshot support, a native one-handed mode, and a Game dashboard. It also brings several privacy and security improvements, like the new Privacy dashboard and the camera and microphone indicators.

In addition, Android 12 brings with several new widgets, a better auto-rotate system, URL/image sharing support in the recent apps overview, a new Internet panel, stretch overscrolling effects, app launch splash screens, and much more. While it’s still too early to say how Android 12 will perform on Google’s Pixel phones and devices from other manufacturers, we already know quite a bit about the update to decide whether it is a bigger and better upgrade than Windows 11 or not.

Windows 11

Microsoft’s latest software release is also a pretty significant upgrade over the previous version. Like Android 12, Windows 11 also brings some massive design changes. It also includes a boatload of new features, including Android app support (which isn’t live in the current release), updates for several stock apps, and gaming improvements. Furthermore, Windows 11 packs a revamped Microsoft Store, Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, and new widgets.

While Windows 11 also brings a ton of other smaller changes, it also suffers from some issues. Since it has already started rolling out to users, we’ve seen several reports claiming that early users are facing performance issues on AMD CPUs, gaming performance has taken a hit, etc. Although we can’t say that Android 12 won’t face similar problems when it reaches more users, the chances of that happening are rather slim.

Windows 11 review: Fixing the wrongs of the past decade

Android 12 or Windows 11: Which is the bigger and better upgrade?

Keeping all these things in mind, which one do you think was the bigger and better upgrade? Can you think of any other reasons to pick one over the other? Or are you of the opinion that one shouldn’t draw a comparison between the two? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!