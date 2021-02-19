Android 12 prepares double-tap back gesture for the Pixel 5

The first Android 12 Developer Preview is officially out, and as always, Google’s own Pixel phones are the first in line to get a taste of the latest flavor. We have already gone over some of the major changes in our hands-on article. But there is still a lot to uncover, it seems. One of the things that flew under our radar is the Double-tap gesture. In true Google fashion, this feature was originally unveiled with the Android 11 Developer Preview 1 but never made it to the final version.

With the Android 12, Google is once again (via 9to5Google) bringing the double-tap gesture back, and this time around, it also has a user-facing setting. If you have a Pixel 5 running the latest preview build, you can find the new feature under Settings > System > Gestures. Double-tap gestures allow the user to tap on the back of their phones to perform/trigger a range of actions. These gestures don’t require any special hardware. They rely on the phone’s accelerometer and gyroscope to determine the user tap. Currently, the double-tap gesture gives you five options to choose from:

Open Assistant

Take screenshot

Play and pause media

See recent apps

Open notifications

You can also adjust the tap sensitivity to your liking. But unfortunately, the feature doesn’t seem to work in its current implementation as it’s likely still rough around the edges. Moreover, going by the user reports, it looks like the feature is only available on the Pixel 5 at the time being as such option doesn’t show up on other Google devices such as the Pixel 4, Pixel 4Xl, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 3XL.

It remains to be seen whether Google will fully implement the double-tap functionality in the final release of Android 12 or will drop it once again. It’s also unclear if the feature will be exclusive to the Pixel 5 or will be made available to other Pixel phones as well.