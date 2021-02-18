The first Android 12 preview for Android TVs brings an all-new Google TV experience

Google just released the first Android 12 developer preview, and it gives us a good look at some of the major improvements coming in this year’s big Android upgrade. It includes several changes that aim to make Android more intuitive and secure while also improving overall performance. Along with that, Google is also rolling out the first Android 12 preview for Android TVs, which brings all the latest Android features to TVs and an all-new Google TV experience.

Although Google typically releases the first Android TV preview a few months after the first Android developer preview rolls out, this year, the company is rolling it out at the same time. This is a great move, as it will give developers more time to optimize their Android TV apps for Android 12, and it may also play a significant role in speeding up its adoption.

Google currently hasn’t shared any details on what’s exactly new on Android 12 for Android TVs, but since it’s already available for developers, we expect to learn more in the coming days. In case you’re a developer, you can follow this link to download the system images for the ADT-3 Developer Kit to get started. The preview is only available for the ADT-3 Developer Kit at the moment, so if you don’t have one lying around, you can get your own by following this link. You can share your feedback and any issues in the Issue Tracker here.

It’s worth noting that the all-new Google TV experience mentioned above is likely the same new UI that debuted with the Google Chromecast with Google TV last year. It’s expected to make its way to several other devices later this year, including TCL’s 2021 TV lineup that was announced earlier this year. Click on this link to learn more about the new Google TV interface.