Google just rolled out the second Android 13 QPR2 beta update to supported Pixel devices. Although its changelog only lists a couple of bug fixes, the release includes a couple of underlying changes. For instance, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 brings support for Unicode 15 emoji. In addition, it includes some code changes suggesting that Google could enable automatically themed icons in the Pixel Launcher in a future release. But that's not all. The update also introduces a new system property suggesting that Android could gain support for seamless eSIM transfers soon.

Currently, Android doesn't let you transfer your eSIM profile from one phone to another. You have to deactivate the eSIM profile on your old phone and activate it on your new phone. The process isn't seamless, and you might even have to contact your carrier to activate the eSIM on your new phone. iOS, on the other hand, offers a built-in Quick Transfer feature that lets you transfer physical or eSIMs from your old iPhone to a new model without requiring you to contact your carrier. Taking inspiration from this iOS feature, Google is now reportedly working on bringing similar functionality to Android.

According to Mishaal Rahman, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 includes a new system property called 'euicc.seamless_transfer_enabled_in_non_qs,' which hints at the upcoming feature. The feature will likely allow users to seamlessly transfer an eSIM profile from an old Android phone to a new phone. It might also let users convert a physical SIM card on an old phone into an eSIM profile on a new phone.

Rahman further reveals that Google is implementing the feature in the SIM Manager app on its Pixel phones and several other phones that ship with Google Mobile Services. However, we don't have complete compatibility details at the moment. Google's Pixel lineup will likely support both eSIM profile transfers and converting a physical SIM to an eSIM profile. Devices from other OEMs will also get support for eSIM profile transfers, but the ability to convert a physical SIM to an eSIM profile might be limited to a few models.

At the moment, it's not clear when Google plans to release the feature. It could arrive with the March 2023 Pixel Feature Drop or later in the year with Android 14. We've reached out to the company for a comment, and we'll update this post as soon as we have more information.