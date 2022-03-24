Google releases Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 for the Pixel 6 series to patch some issues

Google published the first beta build of Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) just over two weeks ago, giving us our first big glimpse at the upcoming Pixel Feature Drop. However, it introduced a handful of issues on the Pixel 6 series, such as abnormal battery drain and degraded call quality. Fortunately, the bugs have now been addressed. Earlier today, Google published a minor update in the form of Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 to fix the glitches that were present in the initial beta build.

The build number of the latest QPR beta is S3B1.220218.006. There is no change in the security patch level, though, hence it’s still March 2022 on this release. The full changelog of Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 is as follows:

Fixed some issues that caused excessive battery drain.

Improved call quality related to issues like Issue #224716473 that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. Although we’re still investigating the root cause of this and similar issues, we’re planning additional improvements for future beta releases.

Apart from the aforementioned bug fixes, the update also bumps the Google Play services version from 21.48.15 to 22.06.18. Notably, the new build is intended for the Google Pixel 6 series only. As a result, other beta-eligible Google Pixel smartphones, i.e. the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5a won’t get this interim update. Instead, these devices continue to use the Beta 1 build until the next major beta release.

In case you’re already running Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 on your Google Pixel 6/6 Pro, you will automatically receive an over-the-air update to QPR3 Beta 1.1. You can also download the full OTA or the factory image from the link below if you want to manually upgrade from your Pixel smartphone’s stable Android 12L release.

Download Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit