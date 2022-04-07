Android 12 June Feature Drop Beta 2 released for Pixel smartphones

Google surprisingly started beta testing its quarterly feature drops last month, likely prompted by repetitive problematic software rollouts on the Google Pixel 6 series. Now following the release of the April security patches, Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 is available for download now on all supported Google Pixel smartphones. It comes as Android 13 Beta 1 is also expected to be right around the corner.

Google says that the following issues were resolved:

Fixed issues that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. (Issue #224716473)

Fixed an issue that caused the bottom of the Google Maps UI to be cut off at the bottom of the screen on some devices. (Issue #223688137)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Messages app to fail to send a message that was sourced by scanning a QR code.

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Phone app to crash after using the back gesture while searching.

Google also says that the following problems are known and do not require a bug report to be filed.

In some cases, the Google Camera app icon in a device’s personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator.

When launching the NHS COVID-19 app, a keystore issue can cause the app to crash.

Users should know that when beta testing Android versions, there can be stability, performance, or battery issues. Some apps may also not function as expected, including Google’s own apps. Finally, there’s no guarantee of the build being CTS approved, meaning that apps such as Google Pay may not work.

As of right now, Google is maintaining three release channels for Pixels, at least for the time being. There’s the regular stable OS (now Android 12L/12.1), QPR betas (now testing the June Feature Drop), and the Developer Previews (now Android 13). That roughly mirrors the release channels for Chrome.

The update with build number S3B1.220218.006 is now available for the Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro.

Download Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 for Google Pixel devices

You can enroll in the beta program from the Android Beta for Pixel website. If you were on QPR Beta 1, then you’ll receive an OTA update soon. Download links are also available below for manual flashing/sideloading.