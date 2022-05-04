Google releases Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 for Pixel phones

With each passing day, we grow closer and closer to the eventual release of Google Pixel’s June Feature Drop. In case you are yearning to see what the future holds for the forthcoming update of Android, Google has you covered for today. The company has just announced Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 for eligible Pixel smartphones.

Like with the last Quarterly Platform Release beta, this update is available for the Google Pixel 4 and newer. The version number of this beta build is S3B1.220420.005, and it includes May 2022 security patches that rolled out via stable channel on Monday. The list of changes focuses on stability improvements and bug fixes. Here’s what has changed:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 Pro devices where a white line sometimes flashed on the screen after waking up a device that was not configured to always display time and other info on the lock screen.

Fixed various issues to improve call quality and connectivity.

Fixed a keystore issue that caused the NHS COVID-19 app to crash when launching.

Google notes that it’s aware of two bugs already identified in this current build. If you aren’t already enrolled in the beta initiative, consider these issues before you update:

Camera In some cases on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices, the system crashes when the user tries to take a picture using the camera.

Apps In some cases, the Google Camera app icon in a device’s personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator.



Keep in mind that you will not be able to install Android 13 Beta 1 via OTA after installing this update. You can either opt for manual flashing, or need to wait until the release of Beta 2.

Download Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 for Google Pixel devices

If you would rather not wait for the update (or can’t take the OTA cause your phone is rooted), take a look at our Android 12 download index for the latest OTA files and factory images. Next, check out our guide on how to install Android 12 if you’re unsure of how to do so. Otherwise, your Pixel should receive the update within the next 24 hours.

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit