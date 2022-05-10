Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 brings back the vibration icon in status bar

While Android 12 brought many exciting changes to the table, it also made a few questionable decisions, like removing the vibration icon from the status bar. The change didn’t sit well with many users. Android 13 Beta 1 signaled that Google was working on reverting this change and would add a dedicated toggle to let users restore the vibration icon. But it appears we won’t have to wait for the final release of Android 13 to get the new toggle; It’s already live in Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the latest Android QRP3 beta brings back the ability to display the vibration icon in the status bar. Currently, Pixel phones running Android 12 don’t show any icon in the status bar when you put the phone in the vibrate mode, only displaying the silent mode icon. But in Android 12 QRP3 Beta 3, there’s a new toggle “Always show icon when in vibrate mode” under Settings > Sound & vibration that lets you revert this change.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

One of the few changes in Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 is the addition of a toggle to show the vibrate icon in the status bar. This was hinted at in Android 13 Beta 1, but the settings toggle wasn’t there.https://t.co/bMuTZRFZTi Image credits: @Google_nws pic.twitter.com/y48TFPtlQN — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 9, 2022

The latest beta release also adds a new “Battery” widget category in Pixel Launcher, making it less cumbersome for average users to find the new battery widget that first debuted on Android 12L Beta 3. Originally it was found under the “Settings Services” category.

One of the other changes is a new “Battery” widget category in Pixel Launcher. This houses the Pixel’s battery widget from Settings Services. Widget categories is a new Launcher3 feature introduced in Android 12L: https://t.co/nJbVuDMHV3 Image credits: https://t.co/uMxcwsQIqE pic.twitter.com/3hM3WM13BX — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 9, 2022



Android 12 QRP3 Beta 3 is currently available for eligible Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4 series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 family, with the final release slated for June.