New Jetpack library adds backward compatibility for Android 12’s Splash Screen API

With the release of the third developer preview of Android 12, Google added a new platform API for apps to customize their app’s splash screen. Although Android 12 automatically generates a splash screen that shows the app’s icon on a light or dark background, developers can customize the splash screen with a custom icon or an animation to maintain their unique branding. For example, the Google Drive app on Android 12 has a custom splash screen with an animated icon, as users on Reddit spotted last week.

In order to make it easier for developers to make a custom splash screen, Google today released Core Splashscreen Version 1.0.0. This is a new Jetpack support library that lets developers add a splash screen to their app that’s not only compatible with the new Splash Screen APIs in Android 12 but also backward compatible all the way back to API level 23, or Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Android 12 adds new APIs for seamlessly transitioning from your windowBackground to your content. Many of these APIs are now available back to API 23 via the new Core Splashscreen 1.0.0-alpha01.https://t.co/RTMrgVnIiU — Ian Lake (@ianhlake) June 30, 2021

Another new notable update in today’s set of Jetpack library releases is version 1.0.0 of Core Google Shortcuts. This module allows shortcuts saved using the ShortcutManagerCompat API to also be “donated to Google.” This will “unlock additional features with those shortcuts for users, such as displaying them as suggestions or allowing Google Assistant to fulfill them through voice query.”

Core Google Shortcuts reaches 1.0.0 today and has flown a bit under the radar, which makes some sense since it has no public API surface. Instead, it just makes the ShortcutManagerCompat APIs even better. Check out the docs for more details!https://t.co/sBDeeHjdzG — Ian Lake (@ianhlake) June 30, 2021

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced new APIs for Shortcuts in Android 12 that makes it easier to find all Assistant queries that are supported with apps. Developers that build an Android Shortcut can have them automatically appear in the Assistant Shortcuts gallery, and soon, these shortcuts will be shown in suggestion chips in the Assistant panel or as suggestions in Search surfaces.