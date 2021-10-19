Android 12 is now available in stable for Google Pixel phones

Can you feel it? It’s in the air! Of course we’re referring to the impending arrival of Android 12 on Google Pixel devices. After a couple of yearning weeks since Google’s launch announcement, the rollout is finally starting now with a full jump to stable Android 12 for the eligible Pixel smartphones that are currently on Android 11, and a small incremental update for users who participated in the beta testing phase. Of course the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first devices to be graced by the newest iteration of Android, as Google’s flagship duo ship with factory-installed Android 12.

If you have one of the following Pixel devices, you should see an update prompt for Android 12:

As with all major Android updates, this one will be rolling out gradually over the next few days. The carrier unlocked variants usually get the OTA notification first, but you’re going to be waiting a while for the models bought through carriers. Those updates will take a little longer due to additional testing and certifications.

In case your Pixel smartphone is unable to receive the Android 12 update once it starts rolling out, or you don’t want to wait for Google’s rollout of the update, then you have the option to manually install it. If you’ve unlocked the bootloader of your device, then you can manually sideload the device-specific OTA image or factory image, or use Google’s web-based Android Flash Tool to automate the process. In any case, we have links to all the Android 12 downloads as well as detailed instructions on how to install them, so be sure to check out those articles.

You can track a number of other popular flagship phones getting the update by visiting our dedicated Android 12 update trackers for Samsung and OnePlus. And if you’d like to give aftermarket development a shot, then do take a look at our Android 12 custom ROM list.