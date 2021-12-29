Android 12 stable update for the ASUS ZenFone 8 is now rolling out

With Android 12 now being officially out for a while, brands are working on updating their devices to the latest OS. Yesterday, Samsung started rolling out One UI 4.0 for its devices after the initial release was paused due to bugs. Today, ASUS has started to roll out the Android 12 stable update for the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip after a few beta versions.

A couple of months back, ASUS had announced its Android 12 release schedule for its smartphones with the rollout timeline for the ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip starting December 2021 onwards. We’re glad that ASUS has stuck to its schedule and has started rolling out the Android 12 stable update just before the end of the year.

ASUS announced that it has started rolling out the Android 12 update for the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip via a post on the ZenTalk forums. The announcement is also accompanied by download links for the update if you wish to install it manually on your device.

Download Andriod 12 Stable Update for ASUS ZenFone 8

The Android 12 stable update for the ZenFone 8 bumps the software version to 31.1004.0404.73 and measures 3.04GB in size. Note that this update can only be installed if your phone is currently on Android 11 with the firmware version 30.12.112.72. The official changelog is as follows:

Upgraded system to Android 12

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design

Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features

Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS

Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hot seat app icons on the Overview page

Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings

ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet

Download Android 12 Stable update for ZenFone 8

If you wish to switch back to Android 11 from Android 12, you can flash the downgrade package.

Download Andriod 12 Stable Update for ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

The Android 12 stable update for the ZenFone 8 Flip bumps the software version to 31.1004.0404.61 and measures 2.89GB in size. Note that this update can only be installed if your phone is currently on Android 11 with the firmware version 30.13.35.8. The official changelog is as follows:

Upgraded system to Android 12

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design

Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features

Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS

Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hot seat app icons on the Overview page

Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings

ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet

Download Android 12 Stable update for ZenFone 8 Flip

If you wish to switch back to Android 11 from Android 12, you can install the downgrade package.

Both ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip users should get the Android 12 OTA update in the coming days. But if you don’t want to wait, you can install the update manually. Download the update package from the links above.