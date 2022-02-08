Stable Android 12 update goes live for the Moto G Pro

In December, Motorola shared a list of eligible smartphones that would get the Android 12 update. At the time the company said that the first updates would begin rolling out sometime in February. As promised Motorola has now kicked off the Android 12 rollout, starting with the Moto G Pro (also known as Moto G Stylus in the US).

Motorola has started rolling out the stable Android 12 update to the Moto G Pro (variant XT2043-7). The update carries the software version S0PR32.44-11-8. So far, the update has only gone live in the UK, but we expect the company to expand the rollout to more regions soon. It’s surprising to the Moto G Pro getting Android 12 ahead of flagship offerings such as the Moto Edge X30.

In any case, if you own a Moto G Pro and reside in the UK, keep an eye out for an OTA notification in the coming days. To check if the update is available for you, navigate to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates to manually check.

As for what to expect from the new software, Moto G Pro owners can look forward to all the standard Android 12 features, including a new Material You design, revamped notification panel, redesigned widgets, Privacy Dashboard, scrolling screenshots, privacy indicators, and much more. You can learn everything that’s new in Android 12 here.

Besides the Moto G Pro, Motorola has an Android 12 planned for 29 other smartphones. This includes models like the Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 20 series, Moto G200, Moto G71 5G, Moto G60, Moto G Power (2022), and more.

As a refresher, the Moto G Pro was launched in May 2020. It came with Android 10 out-of-the-box and later picked up an update to Android 11. Moto Android 12 will probably be the last OS upgrade for the phone.

Do you own a Moto G Pro? If so, have you received the Android 12 update? Let us know in the comments below.