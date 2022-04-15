Stable Android 12 update goes live for the Moto G50

Motorola’s Android 12 rollout is picking up steam. The company recently rolled out a stable Android 12 update to the Moto G200 in some markets. And now, it’s extending the latest version of Android to one more smartphone in its large portfolio: the Moto G50.

The stable Android 12 update has started rolling out to the Moto G50. The update arrives with the build number S1RF32.27-25 and is currently available for the XT2137-1-DS model in the UK. We haven’t spotted any reports of the update going live in Europe or other markets. But it should be only a matter of time before Motorola expands the rollout to more regions. Also, note that the device in question picking up Android 12 is the Snapdragon 480-powered Moto G50 — not to be confused with the Moto G50 5G, which packs MediaTek Dimensity 700.

Moto G50 owners in the UK can look forward to receiving the new update in the coming days. Motorola’s software update page here says the Android 12 update for the Moto G50 is imminent but not yet live. However, the stable build is already available through the company’s Rescue and Smart Assistant Tool. You can either wait for the automatic OTA rollout or grab the latest update right now using the Rescue tool and flash it using a PC. Unless you’re a power user, we don’t recommend going the manual way.

In terms of new features, users can look forward to a brand new Material You design, a revamped notification panel, Privacy Dashboard, camera and mic indicators and toggles, and more. In addition to Android 12-specific changes, the software also includes features like Fast flashlight, Flip to DND, and Quick capture as part of Motorola’s My UX experience.

Other Motorola phones confirmed to get Android 12 include the Moto G50, Moto G Stylus, Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 5G, and Moto G40 Fusion. To see if your device is on the list, head over here.