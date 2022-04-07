Stable Android 12 update rolling out to Motorola Edge 20

Motorola officially kicked off the Android 12 rollout with the Moto G Pro. The company then brought the latest Android version to its budget-friendly Moto G30 last month. And now, yet another Motorola phone is joining the Android 12 party: Motorola Edge 20.

Motorola has started rolling out a stable Android 12 update to the Motorola Edge 20. The update, identified by the software version S1RG32.53-18-11, is rolling out to the XT2143-1-DS variant. So far, the rollout has only gone live in Brazil, but a wider rollout covering more markets shouldn’t be too far away.

If you’re a proud Motorola Edge 20 owner residing in Brazil, keep an eye out for the OTA notification in the coming days. The update is rolling out in batches, so it’ll likely take time before it reaches everyone. You can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates. If waiting is not an option for you, you can use the Motorola Rescue and Smart Assistant Tool to obtain the updated firmware package and flash it using a PC.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Motorola Edge 20 users have a lot of cool features to look forward to in Android 12, including a brand new Material You design, revamped notification panel, redesigned home screen widgets, Privacy Dashboard, camera and mic indicators and toggles, scrolling screenshots, and much more. On top of Android 12-specific changes, Motorola also includes its own customizations as part of the My UX experience. These include the ability to the ability to turn on a flashlight with a simple chop gesture, being able to launch the camera with the twist of your wrist, and so on.

Motorola plans to bring Android 12 to many of its budget and premium smartphones. Among the devices confirmed to get the Android 12 update include Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 5G, Moto G200, Moto G50, Moto G Stylus, and Moto G40 Fusion.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Motorola Edge 20? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Lenovo Community Forums