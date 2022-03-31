Sony rolls out stable Android 12 update to the Xperia 10 III and Xperia Pro-I

After rolling out Android 12 to the Xperia 1 III, Xperia Pro, and Xperia Pro over the past week, Sony is bringing the latest flavor of Android to two more smartphones. The company has just released Android 12 for the Xperia 10 III and Xperia Pro-I.

The global variant of the Sony Xperia 10 III is picking up the stable Android 12 update. The update carries the build number 62.1.A.0.533 and is currently rolling out in parts of Europe. Among the standard Android 12 stuff, the build also includes February 2022 security patches.

Image credit: Reddit user u/dimenfer

Sony has also started rolling out a stable Android update for the Xperia Pro-I, a flagship smartphone aimed at professional photographers and creators. It was launched in October last year and came with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Currently, the Android 12 update is only rolling out to the Japanese model (XQ-BE42). However, we expect global variants to follow suit soon. The update is identified by the build number 61.1.F.2.2 and, among other things, also includes March 2022 security patches.

If you own an Xperia 10 III or Xperia Pro-I, be on the lookout for the OTA notification in the coming days. You can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software updates. If you don’t want to wait, you can grab the full firmware package using the XperiFirm tool by XDA Senior Member IgorEisberg. After downloading the package, use Flashtool (GUI) and Newflahser (CUI) to manually flash the firmware on your device.

Android 12 is a massive update, bringing a plethora of features and improvements. After installing the new software, you can look forward to a brand new Material You design, revamped Quick Settings panel, Privacy Dashboard, reworked home screen widgets, camera, and microphone privacy indicators, and so much more.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Xperia 10 III or Xperia Pro-I? Let us know in the comments below.