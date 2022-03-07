Stable Android 12 update goes live for the Sony Xperia 5 II

Hot on the heels of the Android 12 update for the Xperia 1 II, one more Sony phone — Xperia 5 II — is now picking up the latest version of Android.

Sony has started rolling out a stable Android 12 update for the Xperia 5 II. The update carries software version 58.2.A.0.899 and weighs around 1007MB. The update brings along January 2022 security patches, which is a shame considering the March 2022 security update is just around the corner.

Screenshot credit: Reddit user u/GearSea1402

The Android 12 update has gone live for several models of the Xperia 5 II: XQ-AS52 (Europe and Russia), XQ-AS62 (US), and XQ-AS72 (Asia). If you own any of these models, be on the lookout for an OTA notification in the coming days. As is common with staged software rollouts, the new update may take some time to reach all devices, so don’t worry if you’re not seeing any update notification on your device just yet.

To manually check for the update, head over to the device Settings and navigate to the Software update section. If you want to skip the waiting queue, you can grab the full firmware package using the XperiFirm tool by XDA Senior Member IgorEisberg. After downloading the package, use Flashtool (GUI) and Newflahser (CUI) to manually flash the firmware on your Xperia 5 II.

After installing the new software update, Sony Xperia 5 II owners can look forward to all the standard Android 12 features and enhancements, including a brand new Material You design, revamped Quick Settings panel, Privacy Dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, revamped home screen widgets, scrolling screenshots, and more.

The Sony Xperia 5 II was launched in September 2020 as a compact version of the Xperia 1 II. In terms of hardware, it packs a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 chipset, three 12MP rear cameras with ZEISS optics, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone shipped with Android 10 out-of-the-box and was updated to Android 11 last year.