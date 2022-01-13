Android 12L Beta 2 adds a split-screen shortcut for picture-in-picture windows, double-line clock, and more

Android 12L is an upcoming incremental update primarily aimed at foldables, tablets, and Chromebook devices. Google released the first developer preview of Android 12L back in October and followed it up with a beta release in December, allowing Google Pixel owners to try out the latest version for the first time. Yesterday, Google released Android 12L Beta 2 which finalizes system behaviors and APIs, brings January 2022 security patches, and fixes bugs. But turns out, there are a couple of interesting changes which weren’t mentioned in the official changelog.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the latest Android 12L beta includes a couple of new improvements. First up, picture-in-picture windows now have a shortcut that lets you open the app in a split-screen window. This shortcut only shows up when the PiP window is above another app and not on the home screen. So for example, if you have the YouTube app running in a PiP window above the Google Docs app, you can click on the split-screen shortcut to open YouTube and Google Docs side-by-side.

Picture-in-picture windows now have a shortcut to launch the app in split-screen window. This only shows when the PiP window is on top of another app and not the launcher. pic.twitter.com/XRop2FMYtJ — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 12, 2022

Another change in Android 12L Beta 2 is a double-line clock. You can enable it by navigating to Settings > Display > Lock screen > and enabling the “Double-line clock” toggle. This option automatically changes the default layout of the lock screen clock so it’s more prominently displayed when there are no notifications.

Finally, the Internet panel now has a new button that lets you quickly turn off airplane mode.

You can try out all these changes in Android 12L Beta 2, which is currently available for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4, and Pixel 3 lineups. With the second beta out of the way, there’s only one beta left before we finally get the public release. While Google hasn’t shared a specific date yet, the final release of Android 12L is expected to land sometime in Q1 2022, likely around March.