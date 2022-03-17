Android 12L Beta 3 released for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Android 12L Beta 3 is now available for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. You may be wondering why the Lenovo tablet is getting the beta update while the stable update is already out for the Pixel phones. And the answer is that Lenovo has lagged behind Google’s Developer Preview and Beta program from the very start. For example, Android 12L Beta 2 was made available for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro two weeks after Google released it for its Pixel phones. And it’s the same case with the third and final beta update, which is coming a month later to the tablet.

If you own a Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and want to try out the Android 12L Beta 3, you can head to the Lenovo developer website to download the latest firmware. The image weighs 1.7GB in size, and Lenovo mentions it includes February 2022 security patches. The flashing instructions are as follows:

Download SW flashing packages and install & configure your PC environment by following the instruction inside the package. Download and unzip the 12L Beta 3 image on your local drive, and then flash your device following the corresponding instruction in SW flashing packages.

In terms of changes, Android 12L Beta 3 doesn’t bring a whole lot. It fixes some bugs, including the one related to the At A Glance widget, screen-off animation, and system launcher. But other than that, there’s nothing new in terms of new features.

Android 12L Beta 3 will be the last beta update for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. Lenovo hasn’t disclosed when the final public release is coming, but hopefully, it’s just around the corner.

Android 12L is primarily designed for large screen devices and brings several UI changes and optimizations to provide an improved software experience on foldables and tablets. Notable features include a two-column layout for the notification shade and lockscreen, Activity Embedding, improved multitasking experience, etc.

Via: 9to5Google