Google wants to know your thoughts on Android 12L Beta 3

Even though attention is shifting to Android 13, Google is still working on the finishing touches for Android 12L. The third beta release of Android 12L arrived earlier this month, and now Google is looking for feedback as we approach a final stable version of Android 12L.

The official Google account for the Android Beta program posted on Reddit today, “We’d like your feedback on Android 12L Beta 3 that was released last week. This anonymous survey should take about 5 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your device is running Beta 3 (S2B3.220205.007.A1). You can verify this by going to Settings > About Phone.”

The survey contains questions about which Pixel device you’re using (Beta 3 is not yet available for the Lenovo Tab P12), system stability, battery life, camera performance, call quality, running apps, messaging, and other basic smartphone functionality. It also asks if you would recommend Android 12L to friends and family in its current state. If you’re having problems on Android 12L Beta 3 and haven’t reported them in the issue tracker, the survey is another opportunity to let Google know — the whole thing shouldn’t take more than five minutes or so.

Android 12L Beta 3 was released on Febuary 9, and didn’t include any significant changes compared to the second beta. It’s available for the Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a, and 6 series, and Beta 3 was the first time Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners could try out Android 12L. The update mainly fixed bugs, including ones that affected weather information in the At A Glance widget, broke the screen-off animation, and caused the system launcher to crash when entering split-screen mode.

Android 12L will likely be released for everyone sometime in the next few months, as a final build is expected before the end of Q1 2022, which is March 31.

Source: Android 12L Beta 3 Survey

Via: Reddit