Android 12L Beta 3 now available, adds support for Pixel 6 series

Samsung dominated the technology world this Wednesday, with its announcements of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 devices, but Google apparently wants some time in the spotlight too. The third beta release of Android 12L is now available, and for the first time, it’s available to try out on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Android 12L Beta 3 has a build number of S2B3.220205.007.A1, and is available as emulator images for 64-bit x86 and ARM v8-A. You can also try it out on any Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a, or 6 series device — this is the first time the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are included in the Android 12L Beta. The expanded compatibility is the main highlight in this release, though the Android Developers Twitter account says Beta 3 also has an “updated testing environment.”

Android 12L Factory Images | Android 12 OTA Images