Here’s when your Google Pixel will get Android 12L

At the Android Dev Summit yesterday, Google officially unveiled the first developer preview of Android 12L, a feature drop for Android 12 designed specifically for foldables, tablets, and large-screen devices.

While Android 12L primarily targets foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS devices, it will also make its way to phones. Google says for now it’s keeping the focus on foldables and Chrome OS devices, but it’ll be opening up beta enrollments for the Pixel lineup in December, starting with the first Android 12L beta release.

Here’s which Pixel phones will be getting the Android 12L beta in December:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4

Besides the Google Pixel lineup, Google has confirmed that the new software will also be made available to devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The first beta of Android 12L will arrive in December, followed by the second release in January and the third and final beta in February. The public release is slated for Q1 2022, likely around March.

As Mishaal Rahman points out, although the current developer preview build is API level 31, the Android 12L platform will use API level 32 once the APIs are finalized. However, it seems developers aren’t required to target the new API level when publishing apps on Google Play.

It seems the current Sv2/Android 12L build is still API level 31. Google says that the 12L platform will use API level 32 when the APIs are finalized. Developers are not required to target API level 32 to meet Google Play requirements. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 27, 2021

Android 12L is currently available as a developer preview, and you can try it out by booting an Android 12L system image in the Android Emulator. The new version brings along several UI refinements and features to provide an improved software experience on foldables and tablets. The new features include a two-column layout for the notification shade and lockscreen, Activity Embedding, improved multitasking experience, and so on.

Featured image: Pixel 6 Pro