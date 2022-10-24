If you're one of the few who owns a Microsoft Surface Duo or a Surface Duo 2, then you'll obviously realize that you've been a bit behind the times on updates. We're already on Android 13, and up until today, those devices were only able to update as far as Android 11. That's no longer the case though, as Microsoft has announced that Android 12L is finally available for both of them.

The updates come in at 3.2GB for the Surface Duo 2 and 2.6GB for the OG Surface Duo. You'll be able to check for the update from your device's settings, though it may take a while to reach your device. Be sure to check back over the next couple of days, as it seems to be a staged rollout that not everyone will get right away.

Android 12L is a version of Android built specifically with tablets in mind. It has Material You support, updated widgets, privacy improvements, and more. Material You means that users updating will be faced with a pretty radical re-design in the system from what they're used to, as it themes the system based on the colors of your wallpaper... which, by the way, there are four new ones as well. As for Microsoft additions, there's a new pen menu that can be triggered from a Surface Slim Pen 2, more Windows 11-style theming, and presumably bug fixes and other improvements for the company's own software that enables the foldable nature of the device.

We saw earlier this year that it was likely that Microsoft planned on skipping Android 12 and going straight to Android 12L, and that was definitely the case. Given that 12L was all about tablets and large-screen devices, it seems that it made the most sense to hold out, anyway.

Let us know in the comments if your Surface Duo or Surface Duo 2 has received the Android 12L update yet!