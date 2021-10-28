Android 12L might let you quickly switch wallpapers from the context menu

Google recently announced Android 12L — a feature drop for Android 12 that brings several optimizations and new features for large screen devices. The first Android 12L Developer Preview includes quite a few user-facing changes, including a new two-column UI, a taskbar, better multitasking capabilities, and letterboxing improvements. In addition, the first developer preview has a hidden change that lets you quickly switch wallpapers from the context menu on the homescreen.

AOSP Launcher3 from Android 12L DP1 includes a developer flag called “quick wallpaper picker.” As Mishaal Rahman revealed in a recent tweet, the flag enables a new wallpaper picker UI in the context menu on the homescreen. The wallpaper picker UI in the context menu shows the current wallpaper along with four other options, and you can tap on one of these options to change your homescreen wallpaper.

Google has also rearranged the options to show the new wallpaper picker UI at the top of the context menu. As you can see in the attached screenshot, Wallpaper & settings is the first option in the context menu, followed by Widgets and Home settings. Currently, if you tap and hold on the lockscreen on a device running Android 12, Home settings is the first option in the context menu, followed by Widgets and Wallpaper & style.

At the moment, we’re not sure if the new quick wallpaper picker UI will show recently used wallpapers or ones from the built-in wallpaper collection. We expect to see more information about this in the following Android 12L developer preview releases.

Are you excited about Android 12L? Do you think it has the potential to revive the Android tablet market? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.