Android 13 adds a new “low power standby” mode for Android TV devices

While Android 13 is a pretty important OS update we’re all talking about, another OS update based on Android 13 will be for Android TV. Android TV is the operating system that powers a ton of media streaming devices, including the NVIDIA Shield and the Chromecast with Google TV. Android TV 12 was a pretty step up from Android TV 11 and offered a few new features and improvements. It brought a redesigned UI for one and introduced support for 4K UI rendering and dynamic refresh rate switching. Now we’re getting a peek at one of our first Android TV 13 features: a new “low power standby” mode.

As spotted by Esper, the “low power standby” mode’s primary function is to place restrictions on apps while the device is in standby mode. While this mode is active, wakelocks are disabled and network access is blocked. These restrictions are lifted temporarily during doze maintenance windows. Given the nature of Android TV, this is a feature that makes a lot of sense. Users don’t really care about notifications on their TVs, especially if the TV screen is switched off. It’s disabled by default when not used on Android TV.

Last year, Android TV 12 came to devices a month after Android 12 launched. We’re expecting that there’ll be a similar timeline this time around too, and it will then take longer again for OEMs to roll it out to their devices. For example, NVIDIA actually entirely skipped the Android 10 update, instead going straight from Android 9 to Android 11.

In other words, if Android 13 is a smaller update, then it may well be the case that companies could do the same again. We’ll have to wait and see though, as it’s early days yet. This is a feature that may save some power though, and that’s always welcome.

Source: Esper