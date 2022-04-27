Android 13 Beta 1 introduces a faster and more capable QR code scanner

The first public beta of Android 13 was released recently and while there are many additions and improvements, there are also some hidden details that are still being uncovered.

If new animations for media, better file permissions, and a new clipboard overlay aren’t enough to get you excited about this beta release, maybe a new QR code scanner will pique your interest. However, the updated QR code scanner isn’t something entirely new, having made its first appearance in a developer preview released earlier this year.

So, how does the new QR code scanner differ from the one found in the native camera app? According to Android Police, the new scanner feels much faster, being able to detect, scan, and retrieve information from QR codes at an improved rate. The new scanner also offers more insight into how it will use the information retrieved from a QR code.

It does this by notifying users what kind of apps will be used to open the attached link. This allows users to make a more informed decision when opening QR codes, keeping the user and device safe from potential malicious attacks. Of course, this might not be the most exciting addition to Android 13, but it should be a great tool for those that rely on it on a daily basis.

While it is still unknown when exactly Google will release Android 13 to the general public, there should be more information unveiled at its upcoming developer conference, Google I/O, that will take place on May 11 and May 12. If you want to try Android 13, you can gain early access by enrolling your compatible device in the Android Beta Program. The beta currently supports the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4. As a word of caution, the software is in beta and could have bugs or other stability issues. Please take care when installing it on a primary device.

Source: Android Police