Android 13 Beta 1 has a fun new animation for media controls

Every new version of Android updates the look and feel of the notification panel, usually with changes to the quick settings panel and notification organization. The first Developer Previews of Android 13 already updated the design of the media controls under the quick settings, and now Android 13 Beta 1 is adding a bit of extra flair: a moving squiggly line.

Android 13 Beta 1 was released on Tuesday, and even though Google didn’t mention it in the company’s announcement, the new update adds a moving squiggly line to the progress bar on the system media controls. Esper’s Mishaal Rahman showed off the animation in a tweet, which moves up and down in the elapsed area of the progress bar.

The animation is definitely a fun addition, but it’s not clear yet if manufacturers like Samsung will adopt it on their customized builds of Android, or if it will remain limited to stock-like Android phones and tablets.

Google’s last update to the media controls was in Android 13 Developer Preview 2, which increased the size of the widget to how it looks when you expand it (usually by swiping down or swiping away all notifications) on Android 12. The new layout shows the full title and other data without any additional taps, and stretches album art to cover the entire background, but leaves less room for notifications in an already-crowded quick settings panel.

Android 13 Beta 1 arrived on Tuesday, complete with new permissions options for media file access, improvements to audio routing, new logging options for app developers, and some interface changes. It’s currently available on the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4 — we have the download links if you want to try it out on your phone.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)