Android 13 Beta 1 brings new color and theming options to the Wallpaper & style app on Pixel devices

Google dropped the first Android 13 beta release yesterday, introducing quite a few notable features. As mentioned in our original coverage, the first beta build brings more granular permissions for media file access, better error reporting in Keystore and KeyMint, and anticipatory audio routing. But Android 13 Beta 1 seems to have more in store for users. A closer look at the beta build has revealed that it also brings fun new animations for media controls and a couple of other features. In this post, we’ll take a look at the new Material You styling options that Google has added for its Pixel devices.

Android 13 Beta 1 brings several new color and theming options to the Wallpaper & style app on Pixel devices. As you can see in the attached screenshots (via Mishaal Rahman), the Wallpaper & style app in Android 13 Beta 1 includes four pages of wallpaper colors and basic colors. This means that the app now offers up to 16 options for wallpaper colors and 16 for basic colors.

There are now FAR more color/theme options in the Pixel’s Wallpaper & Style app. There’s up to 16 options for wallpaper colors and 16 for basic colors. pic.twitter.com/toHGIGW1c1 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 26, 2022

In contrast, the Wallpaper & style app in the Android 13 Developer Preview 2 release only offered four wallpaper colors and basic colors each.

Screenshots from the Wallpaper & style app in Android 13 DP2

Although the new options in the Wallpaper & style app in Android 13 Beta 1 are not as comprehensive as what you can currently get on custom Android 12 skins from some OEMs, it’s great to see Google taking steps in the right direction. With these new options, you should be able to customize your Pixel to a greater degree.

