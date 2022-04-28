Android 13 Beta 1 on the Pixel 6 Pro offers Face Unlock settings

But Face Unlock isn't live yet

Google’s Pixel 6 series offers solid hardware and a feature-packed software experience, but it surprisingly misses out on a basic feature that’s quite common on almost all modern smartphones: Face Unlock. However, there’s hope that feature will soon arrive, at least on the Pixel 6 Pro. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Google hasn’t entirely given up on Face Unlock and that it may arrive in a future update. A recent report indicated that the feature might go live in the June Pixel Feature Drop. Now, some more evidence has emerged about the Pixel 6 Pro’s upcoming Face Unlock feature.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As spotted by YouTuber M Brandon Lee of “This Is Tech Today,” Android 13 Beta 1 on the Pixel 6 Pro has added a new Face Unlock setting — the most concrete evidence yet of the feature’s existence and imminent arrival. Android 13 Beta 1 adds a user-facing Face Unlock settings page. While it’s hidden and not directly accessible to end-users, Mishaal Rahman forced the settings page to show up on his Pixel 6 Pro and shared screenshots showcasing the setup process.

Correct, and even if you force the “face unlock” setting to show up and declare the face unlock feature flag, it won’t work. FaceManager reports “no sensors” available. pic.twitter.com/Akr3tng7GL — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 27, 2022

Unfortunately, the feature doesn’t work at the moment, and you can’t set up anything. Interestingly, the Pixel 5 running Android 13 Beta 1 also shows a face unlock reference when you search for “face unlock” in device settings.

It’s unclear when Google plans to finally roll out the Face Unlock feature to the Pixel 6 Pro. In any case, this lines up nicely with 9to5Google’s recent report that the feature is scheduled to arrive with the next Pixel Feature Drop. Since the Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t pack special face unlock hardware, it will likely rely on the front-facing camera and machine learning to get the job done.

Source: M.Brandon Lee (via Twitter), Mishaal Rahman