Android 13 Beta 2 adds support for Bluetooth LE Audio’s broadcast audio feature

Shortly after yesterday’s main I/O 2022 keynote, Google rolled out Android 13 Beta 2 for the Pixel lineup. Although Google only highlighted a couple of changes in its official changelog for the release, it packs several other noteworthy changes. For instance, Google has added support for Bluetooth LE Audio’s broadcast audio feature in the latest build.

Bluetooth LE Audio is the latest standard for low-power audio transmission over Bluetooth. It uses the Low Complexity Communications Codec to decrease power consumption and improve the quality of audio transmitted over Bluetooth. In addition, it enables a couple of new features, like location-based audio sharing, multi-device audio broadcasting, and hearing aid support.

While Google introduced the Bluetooth LE API to bring LE Audio support to Android at I/O last year, the company didn’t add full support in the previous release. With Android 13, Google is finally bringing full support for Bluetooth LE Audio and the latest beta release adds support for LE Audio’s multi-device audio broadcasting feature.

As Esper reveals, Android 13 Beta 2 adds support for Bluetooth LE Audio’s broadcast audio feature. The feature lets “an audio source device broadcast streams to many audio sink devices.” Essentially, it will let users broadcast audio from supported devices to nearby users over Bluetooth, allowing multiple users to tune in. Devices with Bluetooth Audio support will show a new option to broadcast media in the media output picker. The description for the feature states that it will let users “broadcast media to devices near [them], or listen to someone else’s broadcast.” To tune in on broadcasted media, users will have to scan a QR code or enter the name and password for the broadcast.

Via: Esper