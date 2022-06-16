Android 13 Beta 3.2 arrives with important bug fixes

Android 13 is almost here, and the most recent beta update, Beta 3, arrived bringing finalized APIs. We’ve already had one hotfix update arrive since then, and now Google is in with a second one for you to download and install on your Google Pixel. This update packs a ton of major bug fixes that you might want to install as soon as you can!

When will Android 13 release?

For Android updates, Google typically reveals a “platform stability” milestone so that developers can know when Google intends on delivering the final SDK/NDK APIs, along with final internal APIs and app-facing system behaviors. Google reached platform stability with the Beta 3 update, and there are several weeks at minimum planned before the official release. Android 12 hit platform stability in August of 2021 and the final version was released in October of that year. Google has released more details about the release timeline that you can check out.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What’s changed in Android 13 Beta 3.2?

The fixes are as follows:

Fixed an issue where the back gesture wasn’t working in some apps.

Fixed an issue where the At a glance settings page would collapse inconsistently when scrolling.

Fixed an issue where some apps would crash instantly on opening.

Fixed an issue where the microphone would turn on and off unexpectedly during unrelated use of the device.

Fixed an issue where the Google Photos app would crash frequently.

Note that the other known issues listed for the Beta 3 release still apply to Beta 3.2, and it just seems to be the case that Google deemed these ones to be a higher priority and fixed them in between beta releases.

This is very much a minor release, but it’s good that Google is focusing on improving the beta experience for users that have opted to use it. These builds are designed to be used by users who want to try out the next version of Android, so while you shouldn’t use it on your daily driver, I’m sure plenty of users do. As a result, some of these are pretty problematic bugs that could have caused issues for people.

How to download and install Android 13 Beta 3.2 on your Google Pixel device

You can easily download Android Developer Beta 2.1, and be sure to check out our guide on how to install Android 13 if you’re unsure of how to do so. If you already have a previous beta, then you will receive the update via OTA.

Google is officially releasing this beta update for the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, or Pixel 4. You can use the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio too.

Source: /r/android_beta