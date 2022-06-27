Google rolls out Android 13 Beta 3.3 with a bunch of bug fixes

The beta branch of Android 13 just picked up a new bug-squashing update. Following in the footsteps of Android 13 Beta 3’s earlier incremental updates, this new release fixes a whole bunch of issues, including slow UI rendering, inability to connect to a Wi-Fi network, system UI crashes, and a few other problems.

The build number of Android 13 Beta 3.3 is TPB3.220617.002. There is no change in the security patch level, though, hence it’s still June 2022 on this release. You can find the full list of published fixes in this update below:

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher where if the Always show keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well. (Issue #236584457)

option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well. (Issue #236584457) Fixed an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back, the system UI crashed. (Issue #236558007)

Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a WiFi network in some cases even when the network was available and the signal strength was good. (Issue #236617510)

Fixed an issue where the BluetoothManagerService continued to try and bind to the TbsService even when bluetooth.profile.ccp.server.enabled was false , leading to slow performance and cold starts for apps.

continued to try and bind to the even when was , leading to slow performance and cold starts for apps. Fixed an issue where in some cases after a device was plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted.

Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic in certain cases on some devices.

that caused a kernel panic in certain cases on some devices. Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apart from the aforementioned bug fixes, the update also bumps the Google Play services version from 22.18.19 to 22.21.16.

In case your Google Pixel device is already enrolled in the Android 13 beta program, you will automatically receive an over-the-air update to Beta 3.3. You can also download the full OTA or the factory image from the link below if you want to manually upgrade to the latest beta release.

Download Android 13 Beta 3.3

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit