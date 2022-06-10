Android 13 Beta 3 prompts users to review notification settings

Android 13 may not be as massive an update as Android 12 as far as visual changes are concerned, but it still brings forth many important improvements. One of the most notable changes in Android 13 is the new runtime permission model for notifications. In previous Android versions, apps could post notifications by default without requesting any permission. But that stops in Android 13. And to better educate users about this new change, Android 13 Beta 3 now prompts users to review their notifications settings.

Starting with Android 13 Beta 3, the Android System now gives users a heads up of the new runtime notification model. It also asks users to review their notification settings. This helps new users understand how notifications work in Android 13. Tapping on the notification takes the user to the “App notifications” page, where they can toggle on or off the notification permission for apps.

Starting in Android 13, apps that you install need your permission to send notifications. Tap to change this permission for existing apps.

When I booted up, the Android System posted a notification asking me to review notification settings for apps. This educates users about Android 13’s new runtime permission for notifications: https://t.co/s6LahOea3m pic.twitter.com/ZM9pzTJLJJ — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 8, 2022

It’s a minor change, but one that can go a long way in educating average users on new system-level changes that might otherwise not be readily apparent and lead to confusion.

Android 13 Beta 3 marks the first Platform Stability milestone, bringing us a step closer to the final release. All app-facing behavior and APIs are now final, and developers can start readying their apps for the stable release of Android 13. From this point forward, there won’t be any changes to the platform — most of the focus will be on improving performance and polishing. Interested users can try out Android 13 Beta 3 on a supported Pixel phone.