Google puts finishing touches on Android 13 with Beta 4.1

About two weeks ago, Google pushed the final beta release of Android 13. The fourth full iteration of the beta program brought over a handful of new-ish features as well as plenty of under-the-hood enhancements. As is now tradition, Google is seeding a new bug-fixing update through the beta channel to squash out some of the remaining bugs.

The aptly numbered Android 13 Beta 4.1 addresses a couple of issues, including garbled up GPS, and a Bluetooth toggling bug. The update also takes care of the obnoxious Wi-Fi glitch, where the device crashes and reboots itself while attempting to connect to certain networks.

As its name suggests, Beta 4.1 is a relatively minor update that simply fixes issues with the main beta launch. The full release notes for Beta 4.1 are just below:

Fixed an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth if it didn’t have the BLUETOOTH_CONNECT permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689)

permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689) Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks. (Issue #237308339, Issue #237886229, Issue #237878437)

Fixed an issue where Meet connectivity could drop while driving.

Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data.

Apart from the aforementioned bug fixes, the new build (TPB4.220624.008) also bumps the Google Play services version from 22.18.21 to 22.21.16. There is no change in the security patch level, though, hence it’s still July 2022 on this release.

While other OEMs might start rolling out their own updates for their Android 13 beta programs soon, Beta 4.1 is a Pixel-only affair right now. As usual, those on Beta 4 will see an incremental OTA update over the next few hours. The build is also available via manual download and flashing on supported Pixel smartphones. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

Download Android 13 Beta 4.1

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit