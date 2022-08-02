Android 13 Beta is now live for the Google Pixel 6a

Despite only being out for less than a week, the Google Pixel 6a is getting a welcome update. Google has released the Android 13 Beta, which is now available for download on the Pixel 6a. The update isn’t a major one when it comes to looks, but it does bring a wealth of new features and minor cosmetic changes.

If you are curious about updating your handset, you can do so in a few ways. First, you’ll want to head to the Android Beta Program website. If you log into your Google account, it will show which devices are eligible. Remember, if you have previously enrolled in an older beta program like Android 12, you must enroll again to update to Android 13. If your device is supported, opt-in, and you will receive beta updates. It is recommended to back up any information before starting this process as beta software can have issues.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The second method is manually updating your device to the beta build. You can download the latest system image from Google and flash it to your device. Using Android Flash Tool, you can download and install Android 13 Beta 4.1 to your Pixel 6a. You can head to Google’s downloads page for further details. If you need a full tutorial on how to install Android 13, please be sure to check out our complete guide. Remember, any time you feel like you want to leave the beta, you can do so by opting out. Be warned that leaving the beta will erase your data from your phone, so again, be sure to have a backup of your information before opting out.

So what’s new in Android 13? There are plenty of changes, so you’ll want to check out the Android 13 guide. But to name a few, the OS gets visual enhancements with themed icons, support for large screens and tablets, privacy and security updates, and more. If you’re not adventurous and won’t be installing Android 13, you should at least update your phone with the first OTA that arrived on the first day of the Pixel 6a’s retail release. The OTA brought minor improvements like bug fixes and upped the Android security patch level to June 2022.

If you are interested in purchasing a Google Pixel 6a, hit the links below. If you’re on the fence, check out our in-depth review.

Source: Google