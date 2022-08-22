Android 13 Custom ROM List: Unofficially update your Android smartphone!

Android 13 is making the rounds everywhere now. If you have a recent-ish Google Pixel smartphone, you should already have your taste of the latest iteration of Android. This update to Android may be considered incremental in nature, but that in no way diminishes the improvements it brings to the table. Nonetheless, unless you have a supported Google Pixel device or one of the few non-Google smartphones with a “Developer Preview” program, there’s a very good chance that you will have to wait for a few months to have your OEM send across the latest dessert onto your phone.

This is where XDA’s developer community comes in — groups of talented individuals working together to achieve the common cause of getting the latest Android onto devices before the OEM can, and in many cases, because the OEM can’t.

With a large number of official as well as unofficial builds of Android 13-based custom ROMs popping up, we felt it would be a good idea to create an index of devices that have Android 13 ports available for them. Do note that these are aftermarket builds and some will very likely contain bugs. Please read the first few posts of each linked thread so you know the current status of the build before flashing it on your phone.

Note: In this article, we will only be providing a link to the first Android 13 custom ROM that we come across for a particular device in our forums. This does not serve as an endorsement of that particular build, nor are we suggesting that the work of others should be ignored. We are limiting what we link to in order to prevent this article from becoming too lengthy. Please visit the XDA forums for your device to see if there are other, possibly more complete, builds available.

List of devices with Android 13 Custom ROMs:

1. Asus

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 13 Custom ROM Date Added 1. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00TD) Evolution X 7.0 August 22, 2022

1.1. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Launched back in 2018, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636-powered Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 can now run Android 13, thanks to the unofficial Evolution X 7.0 build linked below.

Evolution X 7.0 based on Android 13 for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

2. Motorola

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 13 Custom ROM Date Added 1. Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 (hanoip) AOSP 13.0 August 22, 2022

2.1. Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60

The Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60 are among the first few phones to receive an Android 13 custom ROM. Grab the latest build of the ROM from the thread below and give it a shot.

AOSP 13.0 for the Moto G40 Fusion and G60

3. Nokia

3.1. Nokia 6.1

An unofficial AOSP 13.0 is now available for the Nokia 6.1. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

AOSP 13.0 for the Nokia 6.1

3.2. Nokia 6.1 Plus

If you have a Nokia 6.1 Plus and want to try out Android 13 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the unofficial AOSP 13.0 ROM linked below.

AOSP 13.0 for the Nokia 6.1 Plus

3.3. Nokia 7 Plus

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 13-based custom ROMs for your Nokia 7 Plus, we have some good news for you: an unofficial build of AOSP 13.0 is now available for this device. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

AOSP 13.0 for the Nokia 7 Plus

3.4. Nokia 7.1

The Nokia 7.1 has received a port of Android 13 through an unofficial AOSP 13.0 build. Check it out below.

AOSP 13.0 for the Nokia 7.1

3.5. Nokia 8.1

Launched back in 2018, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710-powered Nokia 8.1 can now run Android 13, thanks to an unofficial AOSP 13.0 build.

AOSP 13.0 for the Nokia 8.1

4. OnePlus

4.1. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

Android 13 comes to the OnePlus 5 and 5T in the form of an AOSP-based custom ROM. Take a look at the thread below and follow the instructions to install the ROM.

AOSP 13.0 for the OnePlus 5 and 5T

5. Realme

5.1. Realme C3

The Realme C3 can now run Android 13, courtesy of a AOSP-based custom ROM. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

AOSP 13.0 for the Realme C3

5.2. Realme XT

Android 13 comes to the Realme XT in the form of an unofficial build of the Evolution X custom ROM. Since this is an early unofficial build, do intimate yourself of the bugs before flashing.

Evolution X 7.0 based on Android 13 for the Realme XT

6. Samsung

6.1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10 Plus 5G

Both the regular and the “Plus” variants of the Exynos Samsung Galaxy Note 10 can now run Android 13, courtesy of an unofficial AOSP 13.0 build.

AOSP 13.0 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10 Plus 5G

6.2. Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, and S10 5G

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 13-based custom ROMs for your Galaxy S10, we have some good news for you: an unofficial AOSP 13.0 build is now available for the Exynos variants. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

AOSP 13.0 for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, and S10 5G

7. Sony

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 13 Custom ROM Date Added 1. Sony Xperia XZ Premium (maple) SODP 13.0 August 22, 2022

7.1. Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Owners of the Xperia XZ Premium can now run Android 13, thanks to the an AOSP-based ROM known as SODP linked below.

SODP 13.0 based on Android 13 for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium

8. Xiaomi

8.1. Mi 9

Launched back in 2019, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered Mi 9 can now run Android 13, thanks to an official build of the Evolution X custom ROM.

Evolution X 7.0 based on Android 13 for the Mi 9

8.2. Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

Apart from the regional branding, the Redmi K20 Pro and the Mi 9T Pro share a common firmware base. This is the reason why both of these devices have now received a unified Android 13 custom ROM from the Evolution X project maintainers. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

Evolution X 7.0 based on Android 13 for the Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

8.3. Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi didn’t update the Redmi Note 7 Pro beyond Android 10, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run the latest version of Android on this phone. An official build of the Project Elixir custom ROM now brings Android 13 to this device.

Project Elixir 3.0 based on Android 13 for the Redmi Note 7 Pro

15.55. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

A beta build of ArrowOS 13.0 brings Android 13 to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The ROM is also compatible with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

ArrowOS 13.0 based on Android 13 for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max

Android 13 Google Apps

Not all custom ROMs ship with pre-installed Google apps, which means you might need to grab a suitable GApps distribution to get them. In case you’re looking for an Android 13-compatible GApps package, then you’ll be happy to know that the maintainers have already laid the groundwork to support the latest version of Android. We will list them here as soon as the initial testing phase finishes.

Android 13 has only been around for a couple of days, yet we already see plenty of amazing ROMs hitting our devices. This is part of the beauty of the XDA community, and we must commend the hard-working developers leading the vanguard of Android 13 ROMs to users all around the globe. So, if you come across a build for your device, consider yourself lucky and don’t forgive to say “thanks!”

Have you spotted an Android 13 custom ROM on our forums for a device we haven’t covered yet? Let us know in the comments below!