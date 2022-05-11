Android 13 Developer Preview builds are now available for these devices

It’s raining Android 13 Beta builds! Now that the keynote event of Google I/O 2022 is over, we are all very excited about the launch of the second beta for Android 13. As usual, Google’s Pixel line of smartphones will be the first to gain access to the new beta software. However, other OEMs have also announced their own Android 13 beta initiatives in the form of “Developer Preview” programs.

Keep in mind that OEM-specific Developer Preview releases don’t exactly align with Google’s beta program. You might not get periodic OTA updates on the preview channel like the Pixels, and the stable-to-beta transition (or vice-versa) might require a clean flash. Furthermore, the pre-release builds are usually quite barebones compared to the respective OEM skins. Still, if you see your phone on this list, it’s very likely you’ll be one of the first to get the stable Android 13 update when it finally launches.

Below you can find the list of non-Google devices that have joined the Android 13 party. For Google Pixel smartphones, take a look at our Android 13 Download index to grab the download links.

ASUS

ASUS has opened up an Android 13 beta program for the ZenFone 8 (sold as the ASUS 8Z in India).

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 13 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. ASUS ZenFone 8 (I006D/sake) Global Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 11, 2022

Lenovo

If tablets are your thing, then you can now give Android 13 a try on the Lenovo P12 Pro.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 13 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. Lenovo P12 Pro Global Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 11, 2022

Nokia

The Nokia-branded phones released by HMD Global run on a close-to-stock version of Android, hence it’s not very surprising to see a Nokia device in this beta initiative. However, the company’s landing page is broken as of yet, so we don’t know which device is eligible for the Developer Preview.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 13 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. N/A Global Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 11, 2022

OnePlus

Just like every year, owners of the latest OnePlus flagship are set to get an early taste of the upcoming Android release.

OPPO

OPPO is no stranger to offering early access to the latest versions of Android. For several years, the latest OPPO phones have worked with early Android betas, and there’s no exception with this year.

Realme

The only Realme phone that will have access to the beta is the Realme GT 2 Pro. If you’ve got one, you can give Android 13 a try.

Sharp

Sharp might not be a well-known brand around the world, but it has also participated in the beta program.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 13 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. Sharp Aquos Sense6 Japan Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 11, 2022

Tecno

Tecno isn’t going to be left out of the Android 13 beta party. As per the trend, though, only its Camon 19 Pro 5G will be eligible.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 13 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Global Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 11, 2022

Vivo

Due to the fact that Vivo shares the BBK Electronics bloodline with OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme, it also has an Android 12 beta program of its own.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 13 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. Vivo X80 Pro China Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 11, 2022

Xiaomi

Unlike most other OEMs on this list, Xiaomi isn’t limiting access to the beta to just one of its devices. Instead, it’s offering eligibility to one tablet and two of its phones.

ZTE

As with ASUS and Realme, ZTE is limiting the preview program to just one phone — one that hasn’t even landed in stores.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 13 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra China Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 11, 2022

That’s all we’ve got so far. Make sure to bookmark this page as we will update it whenever we hear a new Android 13 Developer Preview announcement!

Source: Android Developers