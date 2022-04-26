Android 13 might not rename Do Not Disturb Mode after all

It wouldn’t be an Android release if some core operating system functionality wasn’t renamed or moved, and that’s exactly what Google was planning for Android 13. The company had already changed Do Not Disturb Mode to ‘Priority Mode’ in earlier builds of Android 13, but as of the latest beta release, the name is back to Do Not Disturb.

Android 13 Beta 1 finally arrived on Tuesday, following months of Developer Preview releases. One of the many changes spotted in the latest update is that ‘Do Not Disturb’ is back, after it was previously renamed to Priority Mode in Android 13 Developer Preview 2. It has only been a little over a month since Developer Preview 2, so Priority Mode didn’t last long.

“Do Not Disturb” is back. Google experimented with rebranding it as “Priority mode”, but it looks like they’ve dropped those plans (for now). pic.twitter.com/Ow4e4aQLiz — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 26, 2022

The new name was likely intended to explain that Do Not Disturb isn’t purely for blocking out all notifications — you can set certain alarms, apps, or contacts to override Do Not Disturb. The name Priority Mode probably makes more sense, given it’s often used to only allow important notifications or alarms to come through, but the name change was apparently unpopular enough for it to be reversed.

There’s a chance that Priority Mode could return in a future Android 13 beta update, or it could be renamed in a future release of Android. For the moment, though, Do Not Disturb is back.

Android 13 Beta 1 was released on Tuesday, with more permissions options for media file access, improvements to audio routing, new logging options for app developers, and some interface changes. It’s currently available on the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4 — we have the download links if you want to try it out on your phone.