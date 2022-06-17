Android 13 DP2 builds are now available for Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, and Vivo

New builds of Android 13 have started hitting numerous devices since Google I/O 2022. So it comes as no surprise a new set of smartphones that will be updated to the latest Developer Preview, particularly as we inch closer to Android 13’s official release. The Oppo Find X5 Pro, Realme GT2 Pro, Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro are all being updated to Android 13 Developer Preview 2 (DP2). For the time being, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is the only model that will have two variants — a Global and a Chinese version. The updates for each phone could offer major and minor fixes, but could also bring a whole new set of issues. Please check the specific link for each handset to see further details.

Furthermore, whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a first-timer, you’ll want to carefully read and follow the steps provided by each manufacturer. This is to ensure you encounter the least amount of problems. As a precaution, it is always a good idea to back up your data before performing any kind of update. Before downloading, you will want to confirm your version to make sure you are getting the right download for your device. If you are confident, you can head to the links below to start the process of updating your handset to Android 13 DP2.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

If your device is not listed above, you can also check our Android 13 Developer Preview update list, which will give guidance on what devices have been updated to Android 13 so far. Google has so far released Android 13 Beta 3.1, which offered a minor update, fixing an issue some were having with the Android Feedback app. More recently, Android 13 Beta 3.2 was made available to Google Pixel devices, delivering major bug fixes.

