Google is working on a new clipboard popup for Android 13

Google released the second Developer Preview of Android 13 earlier this week, but there are still apparently treasures to be found in the new build. Even though it’s not enabled for everyone yet, Developer Preview 2 has a new popup for copying text, which looks a bit like the screenshot popup in recent versions of Android.

Esper documented the feature in a blog post, which is not actually enabled yet in the released build, but was activated with the help of developer Danny Lin. The new functionality shows a popup at the bottom when you copy text, images, or other data to the system clipboard. If the clipboard content is an image, a small preview of the image is visible, and if it’s text, the first few words are displayed.

The new popup also has an edit button (with the icon of a pencil), which allows you to modify the contents without pasting them somewhere and copying again. The edit button for images opens the Markup application, and for text, a lightweight text editor is opened. A third button is also available for copied text if there’s a suggested action available ⁠— for example, an open button for Chrome might appear when a web address is copied.

Since this isn’t even available by default in Developer Preview 2, it’s unclear if the functionality will make it into a later beta or preview release in time for the final release of Android 13. That’s technically true for all features in beta builds of software, but it’s especially true for something that isn’t intended to be used yet. Since it seems to be fully functional, inclusion in Android 13 seems likely, but we won’t know for sure until the time comes.

Android 13 Developer Preview 2 also includes runtime permissions for app notifications, improved Japanese text wrapping, a new Text Conversion API for languages like Japanese, COLR fonts, MIDI 2.0, Bluetooth LE Audio, and other changes. Check out our main Android 13 Developer Preview 2 coverage for more information and the download links for Pixel devices.

Source: Esper