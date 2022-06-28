Android 13 Beta 3.3 brings the new Android 13 easter egg

After releasing Android 13 Beta 3.2 earlier this month, Google rolled out another beta build to the Pixel lineup this week. The latest release, Android 13 Beta 3.3, addressed several bugs, including slow UI rendering, inability to connect to a Wi-Fi network, system UI crashes, and more. While Google’s official changelog did not highlight any other changes, recent reports suggest that the update also includes the Android 13 easter egg.

If you’ve just updated your Pixel device to Android 13 Beta 3.3, you can now access the Android 13 easter egg on your phone. To do so, head over to the About Phone section in the device settings and tap on the Android version repeatedly. This should open up the same UI that you got with the Android 12 easter egg. If you move the clock hands to the 1 o’clock position, the Android 13 logo will pop up on the clock face with the Material You Dynamic Color bubbles in the background. But that’s not all.

As reported by @9to5Google, yesterday @Google‘s @Android 13 beta 3.3 launched with a variety of different emoji wallpaper easter eggs themed around space 🚀🪐⭐, cat faces 😸😹😾, monkeys 🐒🙈🐵, fruits 🍑🍊🍈, and more! 👀👇 (h/t @jenniferdaniel) https://t.co/nDg5Fq78QX — Emojipedia 🇺🇦🌻 (@Emojipedia) June 28, 2022

If you tap and hold the bubbles, they’ll change into emoji. You can then long-press the emoji to cycle through fourteen thematic sets. These include: Fruit, Cat faces, Regular faces, Expressive (eye) faces, Melting face, Hearts/love, Outer space, Moon, Aquatic life, Monkeys, Zodiac, Clocks, Flowers, and Turtle king.

At the moment, it isn’t clear whether Google plans to a new easter egg widget as it did with Android 12. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

Via: 9to5Google