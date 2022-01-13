Android 13 leak reveals four new styles for dynamic theming system, gives us a glimpse of notification permissions

The wallpaper-based dynamic theming is one of the biggest highlights of Android 12. The feature, codenamed “monet,” generates a rich color palette based on the colors extracted from your wallpaper and then applies them to theme various parts of the system UI and apps. It appears the wallpaper-based theming system is set to get even more dynamic in Android 13.

According to Android Police (via Mishaal Rahman), Google is working on four new styles for the monet theming system. These new styles are codenamed TONAL_SPOT, VIBRANT, EXPRESSIVE, and SPRITZ. All these styles would still use your wallpaper to generate a color palette.

TONAL_SPOT: The default Material You pallete.

VIBRANT: This one offers more colorful secondary and background colors

EXPRESSIVE: Covers a wider range of colors, including those not present in the background.

SPIRITZ: It has a muted, almost grayscale pallete

Android 12 on Pixel phones already offers four dynamic theme styles which are generated by changing the seed color or main hue. However, these new styles would be different in that they would offer greater customization and colorfulness.

Here are some screenshots that showcase all four styles in action:

A separate report from Android Police gives us the first look at Android 13’s runtime permission for notifications. As we previously reported, Android 13 adds a new runtime permission for notifications. This means that notifications could become an opt-in feature on Android 13. Users may be able to choose whether they want to allow an app to send a notification, just like how they are able to control Location and Camera permissions. The following screenshot shared by Android Police showcases how the notification permission dialogue would look like in Android 13. As you can see, the dialogue shows two options: Allow and Don’t.

Other noteworthy features and changes in Android 13 include a redesigned audio output picker, a tap-to-transfer feature for media playback, easier QR code scanning, and the ability to define language settings on a per-app basis.