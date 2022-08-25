Android’s new Gabeldorsche Bluetooth stack is enabled by default in Android 13

But only "up to the scanning layer"

For the longest time, Android has relied on the “Fluoride” stack for all Bluetooth functionality. But Google started testing a new Bluetooth stack called “Gabeldorsche” with Android 11. Shortly after it rolled out the first Android 11 stable builds to Pixel devices, we spotted a new developer option in the release titled Enable Gabeldorsche, which helped developers test the new Bluetooth stack. The option was present in all Android 12 and Android 12L releases, and it was also included in early developer previews of Android 13. However, Google removed it in the second Android 13 beta release. That’s because Google has enabled the Gabeldorsche Bluetooth stack by default in Android 13.

For the unaware, a Bluetooth stack is the software responsible for handling Bluetooth connections. As mentioned previously, Android has used the Fluoride Bluetooth stack for all Bluetooth functionality for several years. But now, after years of testing, Google has replaced it with the new Gabeldorsche Bluetooth stack for certain functions. The Gabeldorsche Bluetooth stack is a complete rewrite of Android’s Bluetooth stack, and it is enabled by default in Android 13, but only “up to the scanning layer.”

Android’s new Bluetooth stack called “Gabeldorsche” is finally in use with Android 13! Gabeldorsche has been in development since Android 11 and there’s been a developer option to toggle it, but it’s now enabled by default and used for scanning!https://t.co/tXu3vj39to — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2022

According to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, Android 13 will utilize the Gabeldorsche Bluetooth stack for “BLE scanning, BLE advertising, ACL connection management, controller information management, HCI layer, HAL interface layer, and other required components like config storage.”

Here you can see that the config enabling Gabeldorsche up to the scanning layer is enabled, and that the Bluetooth manager output reports it’s in use. pic.twitter.com/T3Encb0jVK — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2022

Although Google has not officially announced this change for Android 13, the company highlighted it as part of the Connectivity updates in Android Automotive 13. Upon further investigation, Rahman found that the Gabeldorsche stack also seems to be live for Android 13.

Google aims to improve Bluetooth security, reliability, interoperability, and automated end-to-end testing with Gabeldorsche. It is not clear how much of a benefit it will bring to end-users at the moment, but it might result in lower latency and some stability improvements.

Via: Esper