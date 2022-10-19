Android 13 (Go edition) debuts Material You and will arrive in 2023

Android Go has been around for quite some time and is a project that brings Android’s power to devices with limited memory and storage capacities. It has been five years since its inception, and the project still moves forward. Every year, Google has brought new enhancements to the platform, and with Android 13 (Go edition), things will be no different.

This release is important and a milestone of sorts, as there are now over 250 million monthly active users that rely on the Android Go platform. As the product expands to more people, Google is aware that it’s crucial to deliver an experience that’s reliable, usable, and customizable. One of the most significant changes with Android 13 (Go edition) is that OS will use Google Play System Updates, which provides essential updates directly for Google System services. That means that devices will now be able to stay up-to-date without relying on manufacturers or compromising a lot of storage space. The new update will also debut Discover, a feature allowing users quick access to topics of interest just by swiping right on the home screen. Users will now have instant access to news and sports scores.

Of course, being able to customize Android is a big part of the experience. With Android 13 (Go edition), users will now have access to Material You, which made its debut with Android 12, offering the ability to customize the look and feel of the device like never before. In addition to all of the above, the latest update will bring many features from Android 13, like enhanced notification control, app language preferences, and more. Although Google has announced the new update, it won’t actually roll out today and will instead arrive sometime in 2023. If you are interested in learning more about Material You, you can check out our in-depth post about it or head to Google’s dedicated website that explains the design process of the new look.

Source: Google Blog