Android 13 adds granular vibration sliders for notifications, media, phone calls & more

Android 13 is on the horizon, and with each developer preview and beta, we’ll be getting a glimpse of what’s to come in the final version. We’ve seen new PC features, the potential for scheduled dark mode, and a whole lot more, too. One other feature that Google has added in the latest developer preview is a granular slider for various different vibration scenarios.

Granular vibration sliders have been added to control alarm and media vibrations. pic.twitter.com/Tk6zRskPbS — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 17, 2022

Some devices allow you to change the vibration intensity of phone calls and notifications, but there’s no additional granularity. Not only are the vibrations split up between alarms, touches, media, notifications, and phone calls, but you can also have the vibration start off before gradually ringing. That means if your phone is on your table, it might not obnoxiously ring at full volume straight away.

While most people probably won’t go digging in their notification settings, it’s something that would be nice to play with if you feel that you need that additional level of granularity. Maybe you don’t care about notifications as much but really want to know when you’re receiving a phone call, so you ensure that your phone call vibration settings are set to their maximum. Extra control is never a bad thing, even if you don’t think you’ll ever modify the settings yourself.

I know I’ll definitely be enabling the “vibrate first then ring gradually” feature, but let us know in the comments which you’ll be enabling and why!